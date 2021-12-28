New Delhi: Are you looking for a romantic getaway in India to celebrate this New Year? Well, then you have landed at the right page. Here we have curated a list of some of the interesting places that you can visit with your partner and revive your wedding vows amidst the picturesque settings of the nature. Sounds fun? Well, then check out our list here.Also Read - Good News! Spicejet Offers Domestic Tickets Starting at Rs 1,112 in Winter Sale. Deets Inside

5 Exciting Getaways in India For Couples to Welcome New Year 2022

1. Munnar

The nature's paradise, Munnar in Kerala comes to our minds first when we think of a romantic getaway with our partners, right? Munnar springs to life in winter months and this would definitely be our top pick for a cozy getaway for couples to celebrate New Year 2022.

2. Kodaikanal

Next in the list is Tamil Nadu's dreamy destination, Kodaikanal. It is an ideal place for a family vacay as the weather is perfect here and is almost always alluring. There are many interesting places to visit here in this hill station.

3. Lakshadweep

This place in India is a much-preferred destination, especially for the honeymooners. It’s unparalleled natural beauty draws tourists from all across the places every year. How about a romantic affair here with your better half during New Year celebrations?

4. Marari

This enchanting beach destination in Kerala is a must-visit for that fun weekend getaway with your partner. Marari Beach is a beach in Alappuzha District of Kerala, India, which is around 11 km from Alappuzha town. Believe you us, you would never want to leave this dreamy land!

5. Landour

If you are looking for a romantic getaway during New Year’s eve, then this is the place to be. The place is as charming as it can get. For the unversed, it lies about 35 km from the city of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.