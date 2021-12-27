New Delhi: Planning to travel some place nice for this year’s New Year celebrations? Why not travel within India and explore the country’s some of the popular touristy places this year? For the convenience of our readers, here we have curated a list of some of the coolest places in India that you can travel to on your New Year’s vacation with family and kids. Check them out.Also Read - IRCTC Update: From January 1, 2022, You Can Travel With Unreserved Tickets in THESE Trains | Full List

Top 7 Tourist Destinations in India to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022

1. Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir)

Truly a heaven on Earth, Gulmarg is a travellers' paradise. If you are looking to indulge in some adventurous activities with your kids then Gulmarg is the place for you. Not only is it a snow paradise during the month of December, Gulmarg is also one of the world's best skiing destinations. Also, it is entirely covered in a snow blanket as the town has received this year's fresh snowfall. Go and enjoy!

2. Gangtok (Sikkim)

Located in Sikkim's Eastern Himalayan Range, Gangtok lies at an altitude of 1,437 meters. This city is the primary tourist destination in Sikkim and it usually witnesses a huge number of footfall during the New Year's eve. It's a hill retreat for those who are looking for a calm and a relaxing vacay to welcome the New Year 2022.

3. Goa

Undoubtedly, Goa is in everyone’s bucket list. Even though Goa has earned the reputation of being India’s biggest party destination, it can quite certainly be a rejuvenating vacay spot for your family. Other than stunning beaches like Palolem, Mandrem, Agonda etc, you can also explore the local cuisine, churches and temples. If you haven’t been there yet, you are missing out on a lot of fun things in life. So, pack your bags and get soaked up in beach water!

4. Puducherry (Tamil Nadu)

How about a trip down South? Well, Puducherry’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on the beach are its main draw compared with other destinations in India, as people throng this beach city every year during the holiday season. Throughout the night, there are fireworks and bonfires at the shoreline, as well as celebrations in the city – which are absolutely worth witnessing!

5. Rann of Kutch (Gujarat)

The Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat comes to life in the month of December – courtesy the phenomenal Rann Utsav! For the nature lovers, it is one of the best places to explore especially during the winter season as the vast salty marshes of the place are treat to eyes. Your family and kids will thank you for that much-needed vacay on this beautiful terrain during the New Year’s eve.

6. Udaipur (Rajasthan)

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, is a popular tourist destination in India. A blazing sun and glistening lakes add charm to the landscape, and the weather gets pleasant around this time. This city has plenty of budgeted-hotel options for tourists. In fact, you can also avail many special deals for New Year's eve. Make sure to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour on your visit here and check the official website for latest Covid-related guidelines before packing your bags.

7. Coorg

Also known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a must-visit place in India. If you have been looking to explore the southern part of the country, then Coorg is the place for you to explore in the month of December. You can explore the tea and coffee plantations here amidst a pleasant weather. Waterfalls are also great attractions here. Take your kids here for a memorable experience and thank us later!

Importantly, as the Covid cases are on the rise in the country, we advise our readers to ensure to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour on your next trip and check the official websites for latest Covid-related guidelines before packing your bags!