New Delhi: Travellers take note! Owing to the current Covid situation in the country, flights to West Bengal will be operating thrice weekly from Mumbai and Delhi, according to latest reports. The West Bengal Home Secretary has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, notifying of the operation of flights on Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata routes, thrice per week, reported ToI.

According to the latest rules, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Delhi and Mumbai. The flights are already operating as of today, and the rule came into effect from January 5, 2022.

Currently, West Bengal is grappling with surge in Covid cases, much like it is in most parts of the country. The single-day count of infections touched 15,421 on Thursday in the state.

The state government is currently acting with caution, but is said to be sensitive towards the inconvenience caused to passengers.

More Details

The West Bengal government had earlier announced restrictions on flights from Mumbai and Delhi owing to the high rate of positivity caused by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Kolkata accounted for more than 40 per cent of the fresh Covid cases over the last 24 hours, while the state's overall case positivity rate rose to 24.71 per cent, stated a bulletin issued by the state health department.

The West Bengal government had also banned all flights coming in from the United Kingdom into the state from January 3 onwards. All international passengers are required to get a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport.

Notably, the state is currently under a partial lockdown. What does this mean? This means that markets, shopping malls, bars, and restaurants are operating at only 50 percent capacity in the state. All such establishments close at 10 pm sharp. Moreover, entertainment parks, and zoos are shut too. These Covid-related restrictions will continue till January 15, until further notice.