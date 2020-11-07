We have good news for people who almost regularly travel from Mumbai to Hyderabad. In the next few years, they would cover the 711 km distance between the two major cities in less than 3.5 hours. Thinking how? Well, the upcoming bullet trains will be ready at your service. Also Read - India's First Bullet Train Project May Get Delayed by 5 Years Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Notably, currently, the travel time between Mumbai to Hyderabad via trains is more than 10 hours. But this duration will be cut by almost 9.5 hours with the arrival of bullet trains. Thanks to their incredible speed. Bullet trains run with an average speed of 320 km/hour while the average speed of existing trains is only 80 km/hour to 120 km/hour. Also Read - 'No Decision Taken on Bullet Train Yet,' Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray After Review Meet

As per a TOI report, the tenders for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad bullet train project has already been issued by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). Apart from this, 7 other bullet train projects are underway for which the Indian government is going to spend INR 10 lakh crore.

“The bullet train project will benefit the country and give a boost to the skill development sector. The government has asked for DPRs of all the seven new corridors. Capital costs can be decided only after taking into consideration things like terrains and route length”, Achal Khare, managing director, NHSRCL informed the media.