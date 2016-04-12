Summers in India are long and often excruciating. You often feel extremely thirsty and the heat kills your appetite. However, there is one thing about summer that makes us drool and not sweat – Mangoes! If you are in India during the summer, you would know that it is an absolute delight to try the different varieties of mangoes that are produced here. While all kinds of mangoes are packed and exported to almost all parts of the country, there are certain regions that are known for a specific type of mango. These are the best places to try out this amazing seasonal fruit of India which defines the word delicious.

1. Maharashtra: Alphonso

The famous Alphonso mango or Hapus is produced in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Konkan regions. Known for its sweet flavor, it is one of the largest selling variety of mangoes in India.

2. Andhra Pradesh: Banganapalli

The pulpy, meaty, fiber-less Banganapalli gets its name from the Banganapalle town in Andhra Pradesh where it is majorly grown. It is one of the most popular mangoes in south India.

3. Uttar Pradesh: Dashehri

Also known as the Malihabadi mango, the Dasheri aam is a popular mango variety extremely famous in north India. Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of this type of mangoes.

4. Gujarat: Kesar

The Gujurati kesar mango is used for making the extremely famous aamras. It is known for its sweet taste, juicy pulp and saffron fragrance. Aamras is a common delicacy during summer in the western regions of India.

5. Karnataka: Totapuri

Although not very sweet in taste, the Totapuri is an extremely favorite mango variety in south India as it is used in several pickles and salads. It can be recognized quite easily due to its greenish shade and hooked tip resembling a parrot’s beak (hence the name!). It is majorly produced in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in south India.

6. Bihar: Langra

Perhaps the most popular variety of mangoes in north India, the langra literally translates to lame as it was first grown in an orchard owned by a lame man in Benares (now Varanasi). It is also grown in other parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, even Punjab.

7. West Bengal: Himsagar and Kishan Bhog

Round in shape and sweet in taste, the Kishan Bhog is sold in large numbers in West Bengal. It is most famous in West Bengals Murshidabad district. Himsagar, on the other hand, is used in desserts and drinks due to its fiber-less body.

8. Himachal Pradesh: Chaunsa

Known as one of the sweetest mangoes grown in North India, Chaunsas are famous for their sweet pulp and bright yellow skin. They are mainly grown in Pakistan but are also produced in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and some other north Indian states. They are available during the months of July and August.

Images: Purshottam Lal Tandon on Creative Commons and Wikimedia Commons