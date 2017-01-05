The countries that are likely to see the most number of tourists in Eastern Europe include Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland. The good news is Indians who want to fulfil their wish of seeing Europe can start with Eastern Europe as it is less expensive and you can cover more number of countries in a short span of time. We have the perfect 10-day itinerary for you to see the wonders Eastern Europe has to offer.

DAY 1: Berlin

Start your journey with Berlin, the German capital. The city has so much history to offer and you can soak all of it in a single day. Go to places where Adolf Hitler conducted his campaigns, see the Berlin Wall that today is a symbol of peace and visit the eighteenth century Brandenburg Gate. You can also see the German Parliament Building and spend time roaming the city center.

DAY 2-3: Prague

After a peek into Berlin’s history, drive down to the Czech Republic and head to its capital city of Prague. The city is known for its architectural marvels that include Gothic buildings of importance. Admire the grandeur of Prague Castle, visit St Vitus Cathedral and Royal Palace when here. Prague is also home to the famous Charles Bridge, one of the most beautiful bridges in the world. Later, head to the Old Town Square that is busy as a bee despite being old. Hop on the Prague Tram for a unique experience or simply stroll on the ancient streets of the city. Prague’s oldest brewery U Fleku is also worth a visit for lager lovers. You can easily spend two days exploring the wonders of Prague.

DAY 4-5: Krakow

Your next destination should be Poland and you can drive down from Prague to Krakow and reach here by lunchtime. Enjoy a hot Polish meal in Old Town that is home to a number of restaurants and shops. Retire for the day or stroll around soaking in the culture of the city. Krakow has many wonders in store for tourists. It is home to one of the oldest universities in the world, Jagiellonian University, it has of the most beautiful plazas Market Square and the majestic Wavell Hill that has a castle and cathedral. You can also visit the Wieliczka Salt Mines that have some amazing carved figures on the salt walls. End your trip at Schindlers Factory with some interesting tales of the citys history.

DAY 6-7: Vienna

The next destination on your itinerary can be Austria. Its capital Vienna has so much history and architecture that you will be tempted to stay here for longer. Walk around to grasp as much as you can in this city. If aimless strolling isn’t your thing, you can go for a guided tour of Auschwitz Concentration Camp that showcases the atrocities that took place in Austria between 1939-1945. And to end your stay in Vienna on a happy note, keep the next day to observe other wonders of the city such as the Opera House. St Stephen’s Church is another architectural gem of the capital and so are the Belvedere and Hofburg Palaces. However, the most famous one is definitely Schoenbrunn Palace which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

DAY 8: Bratislava

Slovakia is the next country on the itinerary and offers a completely different experience. The first thing that will take your breath away is a visit to Seegrotte, the largest subterranean lake in Europe. See the underground chambers and the amazing formations. Take a city tour of Bratislava, Slovakias capital city and later in the day, head to Hungary. You will reach Budapest by night where you can have dinner and rest in a hotel.

DAY 9-10: Budapest

Keep this day free to explore the vibrant city of Budapest. For panoramic views of the city, visit the Citadel and for a slice of history, head to the Heroes Square. The Chain Bridge is a must-visit as it connects Buda with Pest. The Hungarian Horsemanship showcases some skilled bravery that will leave you awestruck. The last thing to do on your Eastern Europe trip is to go on a cruise on the Danube River. You can see the citys many wonders and also enjoy a dinner meal on board. Next morning, check out and bid adieu to the wonderful cities you explored on this tour.

Photographs: Shutterstock