Best Skydiving Spots in India: If anything Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol starer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara taught us, it was to live your life to the fullest, even if it might burn a hole in your pockets. However, there are options to recreate that thrill in real life and that too without going all the way to Spain and in budget prices. India has some good skydiving and paragliding spots that offer multiple levels of thrill and adventure. You can choose your jumps based on your comfort levels.Also Read - BTS's V Goes Indoor Sky Diving Ahead of Meet With President Joe Biden, ARMY Wants to Adopt Him

Here is a list of 6 Best Skydiving Spots in India:

Narnaul, Haryana Also Read - Experience The Thrill of Sky Diving From 10,000 Feet in Madhya Pradesh| Details Inside

Narnaul is home to the Bachhod Airstrip, which is India’s only international skydiving zone and is promoted by Haryana government as aero-sports centre to encourage tourism. Two types of skydiving options are offered by the Sky High diving company- tandem jump and static line jump from a height of 10,000 feet. They also provide around one hour training prior to the main skydiving by well trained and experienced professionals. It is advised to wear loose and comfortable clothes. Also Read - Mouni Roy Goes Sky Diving in Dubai, Calls Herself Special Kind of Idiot- See Pics

Mysore, Karnataka

This skydiving strip is situated at the base of Chamundi Hills. The view from above is bound to be mesmerizing. The Skyriders offer pre-fall training for a few hours if you go for a tandem jump from a height of 10,000 feet. Freefall lasts for 30-40 seconds which is followed by 8-15 Mins of parachuting time. It also provides option for a solo fall. You will be given a 5-7 days rigorous training where you would be offered 10 jumps from a height of 6,000-10,000 feet. The 10th jump will be a solo fall.

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

A bird’s eye view of the serene landscape of Pondicherry with its blue waters and glossy sand beaches is a sight not to be missed. Skydiving operators organise camps here regularly, based on the weather conditions. These camps offer both static line and tandem jumps. The price ranges from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 62,000 for static jumps and Rs 27000 for tandem jumps.

Aamby Valley, Maharashtra

Skydive Aamby Valley is an international unit with instructors and equipment from USA and Europe that will guarantee you the best and safest skydiving experience ever. The preparation session normally lasts up to 45 to 60 minutes. A plane will take you to the height of 10,000 feet within 30 to 40 minutes. There are options for static line jumping, accelerated free fall and tandem jump which requires special weight qualifications. Monday to Thursday, tandem jumps cost Rs. 25,000, on a weekend Friday to Sunday, it costs Rs. 30,000.

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

This Tibetan valley is known for its adventure sports activities. The pretty landscape of the Himalayas make for great sky diving options as you soar above high mountain ranges, deep valleys, charming villages, and lush green forests.

Deesa, Gujarat

The Sports Authority of India recognised the potential of this beautiful lakeside city, and made it a certified drop zone for skydiving as an adventure sport. Every year, Dessa hosts several skydiving events. While first-time skydivers can opt for a tandem jump, experienced ones who are keen to try the static jump will have to undergo training for 1.5 days.

Choose your poison and go for it this summer. After all, yeh zindagi na milegi dobara!