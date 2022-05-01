Houston: A fire broke out in a nightclub on early Saturday morning in Houston, the largest city in the US state of Texas in which three people were injured, said.Also Read - US Economy Shrinks By 1.4 Pc In Q1 But Consumers Kept Spending

The Houston Fire Department said that over a thousand people escaped a fire at iClub nightclub in southwest Houston, reported Xinhua news agency.

Authorities said that three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation while local media outlet ABC13 reported that cameras caught several people getting oxygen from the firefighters.

“It took us a while to get here. There was so many people. There was probably 1,000 to 1,500 people trying to exit. Once we got here, we had heavy black smoke coming out of the front door and the rear door,” said a spokesperson for the Houston Fire Department.

An investigation is underway while the cause of the fire is still not clear.