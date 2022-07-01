Washington: Yet another shooting incident has been reported from the American city of Newark by various media agencies in which at least nine people, including a teenager, have been injured. According to the reports, the shooting was carried out on Thursday at the 200 block of Clinton Place at around 6.20 p.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying citing police. The victims, including a juvenile, were transported to a hospital to treat gunshot wounds. All of them are reportedly in stable condition.Also Read - Joe Biden Calls Migrant Deaths 'Horrifying And Heartbreaking'

The Newark Police Department is investigating the incident though no further details were immediately known.

Newark is the most populous city in the US state of New Jersey.

The mass shooting came less than a week after President Joe Biden signed into law what had been touted as a gun safety bill. The compromise legislation took effect a month after a gunman broke into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in a rampage that had triggered nationwide demonstrations against gun violence across the US and political inaction.

There have been more than 21,800 deaths from gun violence and 296 mass shootings across the country since the beginning of this year, according to the latest data from the Gun Violence Archive.

