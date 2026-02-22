Home

Amazon’s AI coding assistant ‘not responsible’ for 13-hour AWS outage; company puts it on human agents, know key details

AI coding assistant Kiro chose to delete and recreate the environment on which it was working, which led to an outage for 13 long hours.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reportedly witnessed a long outage of 13 hours in the month of December last year. The incident happened because of the AI coding assistant Kiro, as reported by the Financial Times. The company cited unnamed employees for the disruption in the AWS services.

What exactly happened?

According to the report, the AI coding assistant Kiro chose to delete and recreate the environment on which it was working. This later led to the grand outage. However, the AI assistant typically requires approval from two humans who operate it so that changes can not be pushed randomly.

The report mentioned that the AI assistant worked after the required permission from the humans operating it. This ultimately led to a sequence of events, which resulted in a long disruption in December.

‘Extremely limited event’: Amazon

The company had described the event of the outage in December as an “extremely limited event”. The disruption was compared to a larger AWS (Amazon Web Services) disruption, which happened in October, as it led to affecting multiple services like Alexa, Fortnite, and ChatGPT on a temporary basis. The company said that the event of outage which happened in December was not a major one and was relatively small.

“This ⁠brief event was the result of user error-specifically misconfigured access controls—not AI,” a spokesperson said, as reported by Reuters.

Second AI-linked disruption

According to the Financial Times, a senior employee at Amazon Web Services (AWS) said that the outage of December was the second one in connection with the AI tools.

The company stated that the second issue didn’t escalate, and it happened because of human errors.

Also Read: Bad news for employees as Amazon announces massive layoffs, plans to cut 16,000 jobs due to this reason; check details here