New Delhi: Local authorities of Texas, US have informed that at least two people were killed after a train struck a vehicle on Saturday evening in northeast Harris County in Texas.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that preliminary information showed two were confirmed dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash took place at about 8 p.m. local time, according to local media reports.

The cause of the crash is not immediately clear.