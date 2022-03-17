Washington: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak by phone on Friday, a conversation that the White House said will center on “managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern.” Till now, China has refused to condemn its ally Russia over the invasion of Ukraine and blamed the United States and NATO’s eastward expansion for worsening tensions.Also Read - Biden Calls Putin a 'War Criminal' in Sharpest Condemnation Since Ukraine Invasion

“President Joe Biden will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this Friday (18th March). This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement. Also Read - Just Like The Same Dreams You Americans Have...: Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy's Emotional Address To US Amid War

“The two Leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” she added. Also Read - Accommodate Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine In Indian Colleges: Mamata Banerjee To PM Modi

China is under intense diplomatic pressure from the United States and its European allies to pull its lifeline from an isolated Russia. But three weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has shown few signs of abandoning its friends in the Kremlin, according to a report by anews agency AFP.

The call between Biden and Jinping follows an intense seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.

According to a report by Assocated Press, US officials have warned that China has amplified Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Putin’s forces to attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports —denied by the Kremlin — that Russia has reached out to China for aid as it faces sanctions and an invasion that faces stiff resistance by Ukrainians.

At the meeting, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing’s posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi’s government.