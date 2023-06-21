Home

Bilateral Space Cooperation, Human Space Fights On Agenda During PM Modi-President Joe Biden Meet

The White House mentioned identifying innovative approaches to collaborate in the commercial space, including through a joint working group; and identifying new talent and encouraging exchanges by expanding the professional engineer and scientist exchange programme.

Bilateral Space Cooperation, Human Space Fights On Agenda During PM Modi-President Joe Biden Meet: Report (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current visit to the United States of America includes calling on several business leaders, and other prominent personalities. Among other things that concern India-US ties, Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden will reportedly delve deep into expanding bilateral space sector cooperation, including human space flights by India.

Both India and the United States are exploring collaboration on astronaut training, crew rescue and other activities in human space flight during this visit, reported the Economic Times quoting people with knowledge of the matter. The White House had earlier this year talked about strengthening human space flight cooperation under the US-India initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET) launched by the national security advisors of both countries.

The White House also mentioned identifying innovative approaches to collaborate in the commercial space, including through a joint working group; and identifying new talent and encouraging exchanges by expanding the professional engineer and scientist exchange programme.

NISAR Launch Likely Next Year

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar or NISAR has already received a send-off ceremony at NASA’s (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, USA. NISAR is expected to be launched in January 2024.

Earlier this year, India and the US held key meetings in Washington, DC to expand civil space cooperation. In a White House statement on January 31, the countries announced they would arrange for the training of an Indian astronaut at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. India had also sent several Indian Air Force pilots to the Star City cosmonaut training centre in Russia for training for India’s Gaganyaan human space flight programme.

It will be the first radar of its kind in space to systematically map Earth, using two different radar frequencies (L-band and S-band) to measure changes in our planet’s surface less than a centimeter across. This radar observatory desires to monitor the earth’s changing ecosystems, ice mass, ocean levels and natural hazards.

The space collaboration between India and the United States will also help India’s Gaganyaan human space flight mission, said ET report quoting sources. Both countries recently set up a human space flight working group under iCET.

