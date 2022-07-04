Many People Shot At Fourth of July Parade In Highland Park Illinois: 6 people were feared killed and 24 reported wounded at Fourth of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois as reported by AFP News Agency.Also Read - In Delhi, Air Pollution Can Reduce Life Span By Almost 10 years: Study

#BREAKING Six killed, 24 wounded in US July 4 parade shooting: police pic.twitter.com/v7PYckHJJz — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 4, 2022



Earlier, the US media reported that many people have been shot during an Independence Day parade being held in Highland Park, Illinois, a northern suburb of Chicago. Panic erupted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off, according to media reports. An active shooter has been spotted in Highland Park, Illinois, reported US media. Also Read - Video: It's So Cold in Chicago That Train Tracks Are Being Set On Fire | Here's Why

“A shooting that left five people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb disrupted Monday’s celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Police said 19 people were also hospitalized after the shooting in Highland Park,” reported AP.

“Shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route, we are assisting Highland Park Police for the same,” said Lake County Sheriff, Illinois, US.

Just arrived in Highland Park. Emergency crews bringing some of the injured here after a shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. This man told me a bullet graced his foot. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/a2BZjOpXye — Sandra Torres (@SandraTorresNBC) July 4, 2022

Witnesses are saying the Highland Park gunman was on a roof and had a semiautomatic rifle. One doctor said, “I did CPR on a 9-year-old until the paramedics pushed me off. This was a mass casualty zone. I saw two people eviscerated by the AR-15,” as tweeted by Shannon Watts, @shannonrwatts, whose bio says, “Founder of @MomsDemand, grassroots army of @Everytown / “Fight Like a Mother” author / Boards @WeAdvancePeace, @EmergeAmerica / On IG and TikTok @shannonrwatts

Witnesses are saying the Highland Park gunman was on a roof and had a semiautomatic rifle. One doctor said, “I did CPR on a 9-year-old until the paramedics pushed me off. This was a mass casualty zone. I saw two people eviscerated by the AR-15.” — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 4, 2022 She further tweeted, “A mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland a park, Illinois, has morphed into a hostage situation inside a grocery store. This is the horrific but logical outcome of a nation awash in too many guns regulated by too few laws.” A mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland a park, Illinois, has morphed into a hostage situation inside a grocery store. This is the horrific but logical outcome of a nation awash in too many guns regulated by too few laws. https://t.co/wVZNmNwVPI — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 4, 2022

According to the New York Post, “Multiple people were shot at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to an official.

“Illinois Rep. Bob Morgan tweeted Monday that he was at the parade and there were multiple injuries.

For those unaware, there was a shooting at the Highland Park Parade. I am ok but there have been multiple injuries. Please stay out of the area, stay safe, and please pray for those injured. — Bob Morgan (@RepBobMorgan) July 4, 2022

A video by an apparent witness shows people fleeing the sound of gunfire. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he was “closely monitoring the situation,” and had made all state resources available to the community.”

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor. — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022