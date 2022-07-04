Many People Shot At Fourth of July Parade In Highland Park Illinois: 6 people were feared killed and 24 reported wounded at Fourth of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois as reported by AFP News Agency.Also Read - In Delhi, Air Pollution Can Reduce Life Span By Almost 10 years: Study
Earlier, the US media reported that many people have been shot during an Independence Day parade being held in Highland Park, Illinois, a northern suburb of Chicago. Panic erupted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off, according to media reports. An active shooter has been spotted in Highland Park, Illinois, reported US media. Also Read - Video: It's So Cold in Chicago That Train Tracks Are Being Set On Fire | Here's Why
“A shooting that left five people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb disrupted Monday’s celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Police said 19 people were also hospitalized after the shooting in Highland Park,” reported AP.
“Shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route, we are assisting Highland Park Police for the same,” said Lake County Sheriff, Illinois, US.
Witnesses are saying the Highland Park gunman was on a roof and had a semiautomatic rifle. One doctor said, “I did CPR on a 9-year-old until the paramedics pushed me off. This was a mass casualty zone. I saw two people eviscerated by the AR-15,” as tweeted by Shannon Watts, @shannonrwatts, whose bio says, “Founder of @MomsDemand, grassroots army of @Everytown / “Fight Like a Mother” author / Boards @WeAdvancePeace, @EmergeAmerica / On IG and TikTok @shannonrwatts
According to the New York Post, “Multiple people were shot at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to an official.
“Illinois Rep. Bob Morgan tweeted Monday that he was at the parade and there were multiple injuries.
A video by an apparent witness shows people fleeing the sound of gunfire. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he was “closely monitoring the situation,” and had made all state resources available to the community.”