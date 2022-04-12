New York: The New York City fire department has said that multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning while Unexploded Devices were found at the NYC Train Station.Also Read - Amazon Seeks to Overturn Union Win, Says Vote Was Tainted

“Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station where ‘several undetonated devices’ were also found,” the Fire Department of New York said. Also Read - Across US, Faith Groups Mobilize to Aid Ukrainian Refugees Fleeing Russian Invasion, War

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. Also Read - Witness The Beauty of Northern Lights in New York This Month

According to a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was dressed in construction attire.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.