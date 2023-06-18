Call Centre Gang Swindled $20 Million From US Citizens By Posing As DEA, Busted: Delhi Police

Home

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a call centre gang that swindled a whopping 20 million dollars from US citizens by posing as a top officer of the United States Drugs Enforcement Administration (DEA).

According to an NDTV report, a joint operation against the gang involving the Delhi Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Interpol, has arrested six suspects—four from India and one each from Uganda and Canada. The gang was being run from India, the report said.

The gang’s alleged mastermind, Vatsal Mehta and Parth Armarkar—who allegedly ran call centres on Mehta’s behalf in Uganda and India, were among the arrested, as per the report. Deepak Arora and Prashant Kumar have been identified as two other Indians arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Giving details about the transnational operation, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, HCS Dhaliwal said the Delhi Police was informed by FBI about Parth Armarkar— a Gujarat resident who has been living in Uganda for a long time where he ran call centres. The senior officer said that Armarkar allegedly impersonated Uttam Dhillon, a senior officer of the US DEA and used this forged identity to call and dupe victims.

Modus Operandi

He said that in most cases, the caller impersonated DEA’s Uttam Dhillon and told the victim that the DEA had seized child pornographic material from the US-Mexico border. “The conman would convince the target that they found their contact details and address during the search and could charge them for child pornography if they do not pay a penalty,” said Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal said the gang chose their potential victims carefully, did their homework and always picked wealthy people who were unlikely to report the crime to law enforcement agencies.

“Even if a victim did simple search on the Internet, they would find that there indeed is one Uttam Dhillon who has been an administrator in the DEA,” Dhaliwal said, as per the report.

He said that initially it was thought that Armarkar headed the gang but later it was revealed that Mehta was the mastermind of the racket. “Mehta, Armarkar, along with two of their main associates were nabbed in a coordinated operation by agencies,” said Dhaliwal.

The gang, he said mainly operated out of Uganda, but Armarkar had recently called a target in India and asked him to pay in gold bars instead of money as penalty. The gang always ensured that the money was collected, no matter where the target lived in the United States, the officer said.

FBI’s investigation

Citing the FBI’s investigation into the case, Dhaliwal said the US agency has so far spoken to around 50 victims and as per preliminary details, the gang had swindled at least $20 million dollars so far.

Providing further details about the gang’s modus operandi, the senior cop said that the gang chose their targets meticulously by scanning their social media profiles and chose victims were lonely and not tech-savvy. “It’s not a simple scam where someone was defrauded of 200-300 dollars by a software bug. In this case, the gang siphoned over 100,000 dollars from each victim.”

The gang would also pick targets who they accused of visiting child porn sites on the dark web and use that evidence as leverage to blackmail them. “The vulnerable targets thought they indeed had visited such sites when surfing regular/legal porn and were anxious that LEAs were onto them,” Dhaliwal said, as per the report, adding that the victims often paid the blackmailers in crytocurrency or via wire transfers to avoid trouble.

Hailing the joint operation by agencies in different countries that took down the gang, the officer said the gang’s downfall has shattered the myth of impunity for those involved in such transnational crimes.

