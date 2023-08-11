Home

Canada Introduces REP Program for Foreign Workers; Check Eligibility, Application Process and More

Employers who are eligible for the Regional Express Entry Pilot (REP) will be designated on Job Bank, a government website, to show their status to potential workers.

Employers who participate in the REP will be able to obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) that is valid for up to 36 month (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: The Canadian government has announced a new pilot program under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) to help address the ongoing labor shortage in the country. The program, called the Recognized Employer Pilot (REP), will make it easier for employers with a history of compliance with the TFWP to hire temporary foreign workers, according to a report in Immigration News Canada.

The Job Bank allows you to search for jobs from Canadian employers who are looking to hire temporary foreign workers. These employers have already received or applied for a labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), which is a document that shows there is a need for foreign workers to fill the job. The Job Bank currently has over 10,000 jobs listed for foreigners who want to work in Canada.

What Is The New Recognized Employer Pilot Program?

The Recognized Employer Pilot (REP) is a new program that will make it easier for employers who have a history of complying with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) to hire temporary foreign workers.

Employers who participate in the REP will be able to obtain a Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) that is valid for up to 36 months, rather than the usual 12 months. This will give employers more flexibility in hiring temporary foreign workers and help reduce the administrative burden.

Canada’s REP Program: Application Process

Here are the two ways to apply for a labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA):

LMIA Online Portal: This is a secure and reliable platform where employers can complete and submit an online application to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). To use the LMIA Online Portal, employers must create a Job Bank account and have a valid credit card. The LMIA Online Portal is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This is a secure and reliable platform where employers can complete and submit an online application to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). Email: Employers who have a legitimate exemption from using the LMIA Online Portal can email a PDF application form to ESDC. To find out if you are eligible for an exemption, you can contact ESDC. The PDF application form can be found on the ESDC website. Once you have completed the PDF application form, you must email it to ESDC.

Employers who have a legitimate exemption from using the LMIA Online Portal can email a PDF application form to ESDC.

Canada’s REP Program: Eligibility

Employers who want to be recognized by ESDC as REPs will be assessed based on their history of engagement with the TFWP. If an employer is not recognized, they can still use the TFWP, but their LMIA assessment will be conducted in the usual way.

