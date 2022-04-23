New Delhi: According to a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, following heart disease and cancer.Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started? Delhi's R-Value Crosses 2 This Week, Shows IIT Study. Here's What It Means

The report that was released on Friday showed that the overall age-adjusted death rate increased by nearly 1 per cent in 2021 from 2020.

Overall death rates in the country were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaskan native and non-Hispanic Black or African-American people, according to the CDC.

Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer for the second year running, reported Xinhua news agency.

The CDC said in a release that the report provides an overview of provisional US mortality data for 2021, including a comparison of death rates for all causes of death and for deaths involving Covid-19.

The results highlight the need for greater effort to implement effective interventions, the agency added.