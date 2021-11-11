Cape Canaveral (Florida, US): NASA and SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit on Thursday morning (India time) en route to the International Space Station (ISS). The four astronauts include the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule perched atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 9.03 pm on Wednesday (7.33 am IST Thursday).Also Read - SpaceX Capsule with 4 Astronauts Returns to Earth, Ending 200-day Flight

Germany’s Matthias Maurer claimed the No. 600 position, according to NASA, based on his mission assignment. He and his three NASA crewmates should arrive at the space station in under 24 hours, well over a week late.

One of the astronauts NASA isn’t saying which one was sidelined last week by an undisclosed medical issue. The crew member is fully recovered, according to NASA. Officials won’t say whether it was an illness or injury, but noted it wasn’t COVID-19.

Bad weather also contributed to their flight delays.

Wednesday night it was drizzling when the four astronauts said goodbye to their families, with umbrellas held over them. Forecasters promised the weather would improve and it did.

The list of 600 travellers ranges from those who have barely scratched space like actor William Shatner last month to US and Russian astronauts who have spent a year or more in orbit. This year’s surge in space tourists helped push the tally over the 600 mark.

That averages out to 10 people per year since Yuri Gagarin’s pioneering flight in 1961, Maurer noted.

“But I think in a very few years, we will see an exponential rise of that one because now we’re entering the era of commercial spaceflight,” he said after arriving at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center two weeks ago.

The crew launch marked SpaceX’s fourth for NASA in 1-1/2 years and the company’s fifth passenger flight overall a charter flight for four that skipped the space station. The Dragon capsule’s toilet leaked during their three days in orbit in September, necessitating a quick redesign of the flushing system in the newest capsule, named Endurance by its crew.

A balky parachute during Monday’s descent had SpaceX engineers poring over the data, before giving the go-ahead for Wednesday’s launch. One of the four chutes opened more than a minute late, a problem seen in testing and well within safety limits, SpaceX officials said Tuesday.

Mauer is one of three newbies on the crew. The 51-year-old was a finalist when he first applied to be an astronaut with the European Space Agency. Encouraged, he left his research job at a medical company and joined the space agency as an engineer, and made the astronaut cut in 2015.

