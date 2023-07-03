Home

Us

World’s Deadliest Animal On The Move In US

World’s Deadliest Animal On The Move In US

This creature is smaller than your nail and weighs only about two-thousandths of a gram - less than a single tear drop.

The deadliest animal in the world is smaller than a pencil eraser. | Photo: Pixabay (Representative Image)

New York: When we hear or read the term ‘world’s deadliest animal,’ we often imagine a large, monstrous creature. However, the reality is quite different. The deadliest animal is actually much smaller and can be found right in our homes, waiting for the opportune moment to attack.

This creature is smaller than your nail and weighs only about two-thousandths of a gram – less than a single tear drop. It may not sound that dangerous, but it is responsible for approximately 700,000 human deaths every year through its deadly “blood meals.”

You may like to read

Mosquitoes are increasingly becoming a threat in the United States. As global shifts driven by climate change continue, concerns are rising about the growing impact of mosquito-borne diseases in the coming months and years.

Surging Cases And Climatic Conditions

Last month, five cases of locally transmitted malaria were reported in Texas and Florida, marking the first cases acquired within the US in the past 20 years. The climatic conditions in these regions are favourable for malaria-carrying mosquitoes. As urban heat islands expand and temperatures rise, these mosquito-borne diseases are likely to spread beyond their current boundaries.

“Climate change allows the creeping edge of mosquito ranges to expand,” the Washington Post quoted Sadie Ryan, a professor of medical geography at the University of Florida, as saying.

A recent publication in Biology Letters by researchers from Georgetown University revealed that the ranges of malaria mosquitoes in Africa have undergone significant shifts in the past century. These shifts indicate that these mosquitoes are moving further away from the equator and into higher altitudes.

World Health Organization Data

The cases of malaria have steadily declined worldwide for nearly two decades. However, some countries have experienced a rise in malaria cases in recent years. According to data provided by the World Health Organization, the number of malaria cases increased to approximately 247 million in 2021 from a recent low of 231 million in 2018.

Mosquito Days In The US

In the United States, many regions are witnessing an increase in “mosquito days” as temperatures continue to rise. A report from the research and communications nonprofit Climate Central reveals that several areas in America have experienced an increase in temperatures and humidity, creating the most favourable conditions for mosquitoes to thrive.

Notably, the Anopheles mosquito carries malaria; the Aedes aegypti and the Aedes albopictus mosquitoes carry diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

As per a study published in 2019, both these mosquito species are likely to spread and thrive northward in the US over the next 30 years. The A. aegypti could spread in the Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest by 2050. A. aegypti could spread in Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest; the A. albopictus could make it as far north as Michigan and Minnesota.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.