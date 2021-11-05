New Delhi: Many political leaders, including US President Joe Biden, US Vice-President Kamala Harris, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other prominent personalities took to social media on Thursday to extend their greetings to everyone celebrating Diwali.Also Read - Gasping For Breath: After Diwali Celebrations, Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, AQI Reaches 386

“May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali,” President Biden’s office said in a tweet. Also Read - In a First, New York's World Trade Center Adorned With Diwali-Themed Animation

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/1ubBePGB4f — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021

In a joint statement President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Diwali carries even a deeper meaning.

It is our honor to be the first president and first lady to light a diya together in the White House to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights that is observed by more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the United States, India, and around the world, they said.

“Like many cherished holidays during the pandemic, we know this year’s Diwali carries an even deeper meaning. To those who have lost loved ones, we hope this sacred time provides comfort and purpose in their memory, they said in the joint statement.

President Biden and Jill said thy were grateful to those who celebrate in America for making the traditions of Diwali part of America’s story.

In a video message, US Vice President Kamala Harris wished a joyous Diwali to all Americans and people across the world celebrating the festival of lights, noting that this year, it carries a deeper meaning in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world. This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic,” Harris said in a video message.

Happy Diwali from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/azqJX76jdm — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) November 4, 2021

“The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace,” she said.

“Let’s remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours, I wish you a joyous Diwali,” Harris said.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/OAoEG3OyGd — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 4, 2021

British Prime Minister Johnson extended Diwali greetings saying “Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!”

“I hope this Diwali and Bandi Chor Divas for our Sikh friends are truly special… I want to say a huge thank you to Britain’s Hindus, Sikhs, Jains for everything you have done to support the vulnerable and help keep people safe over the past 18 months,” he said in a video message on Twitter.

“I simply want to wish everyone in the UK and around the world particularly our friends in India who suffered so much earlier this year, a very happy Diwali. May your year be filled with light and joy and prosperity,” he added.

Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!

#Diwali pic.twitter.com/iJATgyxQII — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 4, 2021

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in his Diwali greetings lauded the Hindu community for making a “significant contribution” to the spiritual, ethical, economic and cultural life of the country through the values of honesty, patience and compassion.

These are values and moral duties of which our society is in great need, as we seek to rebuild our economy and overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality, he said.

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett wished his “friend” and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Diwali.

“Happy Diwali to my friend Narendra Modi and to all the people celebrating in India and around the world,” he said in a tweet.

Happy #Diwali to my friend @NarendraModi and to all the people celebrating in #India and around the world.

समस्त भारतवासियों को दिवाली के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

🤲 🪔 ✨ — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) November 4, 2021

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also extended their Diwali greetings. “Happy Diwali, to all our Indian friends and Hindus worldwide! May this beautiful festival remind us of the great light that we can bring into the world together,” President Herzog said in a tweet.

“May the light in mankind dispel the darkness in our world today. Happy Deepavali,” tweeted Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“This Deepavali, I pray for happiness, prosperity, wealth and divine grace for everyone,” wrote President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa.