Washington: Months after being banned on the biggest social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, former US President Donald Trump has announced his plans Wednesday to launch his own social networking platform called 'TRUTH Social'. Trump's social media platform is expected to begin its beta launch for "invited guests" next month. It will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video-on-demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, the group said in a statement.

"Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval," said the TMTG statement.

Former US President Donald Trump, the company chairman, in the statement said he created TRUTH Social and TMTG "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced."I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all," Trump added. Trump says the group will form "a rival to the liberal media consortium."

Trump was banned from the globe’s biggest social media platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, over concerns that his continued presence on social media would incite more violence. YouTube said its ban would be lifted after the “risk of violence” decreases, Facebook said Trump could come back to the platform at the soonest in 2023 and Twitter said its ban would be permanent.