New Delhi: Several international airlines have announced that they will cancel flights into the United States starting Wednesday due to concerns about 5G deployments planned for January 19. Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have all announced that they are canceling flights due to rollout of C-band 5G over concerns it could potentially interfere with some instruments. Air India announced on Twitter that it would cease flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The development comes after US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that 5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway. Calling it disastrous, ten leading US airlines warned that the new technology could cause thousands of flights to be delayed, and risks leaving large parts of the US aircraft fleet grounded indefinitely.

What is 5G and what problems does it pose?

Like 4G before it, 5G is a cellular technology. Fifth-generation wireless technology, popularly known as 5G, promises to deliver ultrafast internet speeds, extra bandwidth and increased connectivity. As the world races to implement this technology, US telecom giants Verizon and AT&T are all set to rollout 5G technology today. However, aviation regulators and airlines have repeatedly raised concerns that the new technology would interfere with safety equipment used to determine a plane's altitude. As per a Reuters report, the airlines have warned that the new C-Band 5G service could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable and cause 'chaos' for US flights.

In the wake of airlines’ warnings about “catastrophic” disruption, both Verizon and AT&T have agreed to temporarily defer turning on some wireless towers near key airports to avert a significant disruption to U.S. flights.

Why exactly are flights being cancelled?