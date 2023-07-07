Home

‘Future Threads CEO’: Youtuber Beats Mark Zuckerburg, Becomes First User To Cross 1M Followers

MrBeast Becomes First ‘Threads’ User To Hit 1 Million Followers, Beats CEO Zuck To Create Record (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since its launch, the Threads app has created a buzz on the internet, with millions of followers joining within a day. Several celebrities have also joined Threads, and their followers quickly followed suit. However, one man has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first person to reach 1 million followers on the newly launched social media platform by Meta.

Notably, Threads gained a user base of 30 million within just 24 hours since its launch, and out of those, one million have chosen to follow YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast.

The 25-year-old YouTuber accomplished this milestone after joining the app at around 9.42 am EST on July 6. His achievement has also earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record-keeping company shared a video on its official Instagram page capturing the moment MrBeast reached one million followers. In response, the YouTuber jokingly commented, “Shhhhh, don’t let the Twitter police know I’m cheating on them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

MrBeast, who humorously wrote “Future Threads CEO” in his bio, made sure to inform the real chief, Mark Zuckerberg, about his milestone. When Zuckerberg celebrated sign-ups of 10 million users on Meta within seven hours of the launch, MrBeast playfully responded, “That’s a lot more than 1.”

Currently, MrBeast has 24 million followers on the Threads app, while surprisingly Mark Zuckerberg’s follower count stands at 1.8 million.

Notably, Meta’s Threads has launched as a direct competitor to Twitter and has gained widespread availability in more than 100 countries. The app shares similarities with Twitter, such as the ability to post and retweet content, but its interface resembles Instagram. However, the newly launched social media platform by Meta does not incorporate features such as hashtags or direct messaging, setting it apart from its counterparts in the social media realm.

