San Francisco: Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said it is planning to invest about USD 9.5 billion across its US offices and data centers this year, up from USD 7 billion last year. Google also plans to open a new office in Atlanta this year and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada. The company in a statement said it will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centers in several US states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.

"It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it's more important than ever to invest in our campuses…," the company's statement said.

The Alphabet company has set aside USD 1 billion for investment in affordable housing initiatives in the state of California, Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post. According to a Bay Area Council Economic Institute research, cited by Pichai in the blog, the creation of one new job at a company like Google generates four more jobs in the local economy.

Google has been trying to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the United States, the UK and the Asia Pacific by mandating working from the office for at least three days a week, as the COVID-19 situation has improved in these countries.

Last year, Google helped provide USD 617 billion in economic activity for US businesses, creators and developers, according to its 2021 economic impact report.

Google had announced in July 2020 that it will invest USD 10 billion over 5-7 years through equity investments and partnerships in India.