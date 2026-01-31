Home

Google shuts down proxy network which hacked millions of Android devices; here’s how to keep your device safe

Google has taken down one of the largest malicious proxy networks in the world. This means cutting off a system which has secretly hijacked millions of devices in the world. These devices include Android phones and computers. The network is called IPIDEA and was allegedly being used by many cybercriminals. They used it to hide their online activities and conduct criminal activities without getting traced. Google mentions that it will protect users from increasing cyber threats around the world.

What was IPIDEA?

Google stated that IPIDEA works as a residential proxy network. It implies that it routed internet traffic with the help of ordinary devices of the users, without them being informed. This also led to the formation of “secret tunnels”, which gave permission to the hackers to make criminal activity disguised for the users to appear as if it was happening through normal home-based internet connections. Such proxy networks are used for fraudulent activities. They perform data theft, espionage, and cybercrime-related activities.

What are the officials saying?

The Chief Analyst at Google Threat Intelligence Group, John Hultquist, said, “Residential proxy networks have become a pervasive tool for everything from high-end espionage to massive criminal schemes. By routing traffic through a person’s home internet connection, attackers can hide in plain sight… By taking down the infrastructure used to run the IPIDEA network, we have effectively pulled the rug out from under a global marketplace that was selling access to millions of hijacked consumer devices.” He shared this through a blog post by the company.

How can users ensure safety?

The company has advised the users to ensure some basic steps which are important to remain cautious. Firstly, the users are advised to never share their internet access applications which are unknown or untrusted. Secondly, they must keep Google Play Protect switched on. Thirdly, they must install monthly security updates on their phones on a regular basis, and lastly, they should avoid downloading applications from unofficial sources.

