Home

Us

US Independence Day: 5 Things That Are Common Between India And America’s Freedom Struggle

US Independence Day: 5 Things That Are Common Between India And America’s Freedom Struggle

The fights for independence in the United States and India served as an inspiration for and a guiding force for other colonised countries and areas of the world.

The independence struggle in India was spearheaded by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, while on the other side, George Washington served as the Continental Army's commander in America. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: America and India have a long and interconnected history. Both nations underwent protracted and brutal conflicts to achieve their freedom from European powers that had colonised them for hundreds of years. The struggles for freedom in the two nations share some significant commonalities, though. Here are the 5 things that are in common between the freedom struggles of India and the US.

Trending Now

1. Colonised by European Powers

While the British ruled over America for more than 150 years, they had over 200 years of colonial rule in India too. Both nations endured a considerable degree of exploitation and tyranny during this time at the hands of their colonial overlords.

You may like to read

2. Charismatic Leaders

Both nations had charismatic leaders who motivated their citizens to strive for freedom. The independence struggle in India was spearheaded by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, while on the other side, George Washington served as the Continental Army’s commander in America. He is regarded as one of the United States’ Founding Fathers and a skilled military strategist.

3. Shared Values

Fundamental ideas like equality, liberty, and the right to self-government were affirmed in the United States’ Declaration of Independence, which was enacted on July 4, 1776. These ideas struck a chord with Indian politicians and freedom fighters, who used the American war for independence as motivation for their own struggle against British oppression, as per Times Of India.

4. Impact on International Independence Movements

The fights for independence in the United States and India served as an inspiration for and a guiding force for other colonised countries and areas of the world. For those struggling against imperialism, including leaders and activists in India, the accomplishment of the American Revolution and the subsequent construction of a democratic nation offered as a ray of hope, the report said.

5. Building New Nation Was Difficult For Both

India had to contend with the bloodshed that followed the country’s split after gaining independence in 1947. After the Revolutionary War in America came to a close in 1783, the new country was confronted with both political unrest and economic issues. However, both nations were able to overcome these difficulties and forge powerful, affluent states.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES