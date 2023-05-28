Home

Indian-American Named Dean Of Top B-School In South Carolina

Rohit Verma, an award-winnning Indian-American researcher, has been named dean of University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

Rohit Verma served as dean of external affairs at Cornell's SC Johnson College of Business. (Photo: IANS)

New York: Indian-American Rohit Verma has been named dean of University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, effective August 1. Verma joins the Moore School from VinUniversity in Hanoi, Vietnam, where he serves as the founding provost, and is also a professor of operations, technology and information management at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business.

Prior to this, Verma served as dean of external affairs at Cornell’s SC Johnson College of Business. “Dr Verma is an award-winning teacher, a successful researcher, and an innovative leader, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Carolina family,” University of South Carolina President Michael Amiridis said.

“His excellent academic record and his international perspective will be great complements to the leading-edge work of the Darla Moore School of Business.”

Verma’s leadership experience at Cornell also includes serving as the executive director for the Center for Hospitality Research and as the founding executive director for the Institute for Healthy Futures.

While on leave from Cornell since 2019, he has served in several concurrent leadership positions at VinUniversity, where he won the Excellent Leader Award in 2021.

“From the very early stage in my academic career, I have taken a multi-disciplinary perspective and collaborated actively with colleagues from other fields,” said Verma.

“I hope to collaborate with all colleagues at the Moore School in ensuring that the school’s core values are reflected and prioritized in all aspects of our work.”

During his time with VinUniversity, Verma has been able to recruit highly accomplished and diverse academic leaders and faculty from over 10 countries, establish a fully integrated campus life system, and develop curriculum programs for all degree programs based on active learning and experiential learning, a University statement read.

Verma has published over 75 articles in prestigious academic journals and has also written numerous reports for the industry audience.

He earned his Ph.D (Business Administration) and MS (Engineering) from the University of Utah, and is a bachelor of technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

