New York: United States Vice President Kamala Harris has been assigned a new defence advisor, Shanti Sethi, who is a trailblazing woman Navy veteran, reported Politico.

Politico said on Monday that Harris's Senior Advisor Herbie Ziskend confirmed the appointment of Sethi, who will also have the title of executive secretary.

Shanti Sethi was the senior military advisor to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro before she retired with the rank of captain.

Sethi had commanded the USS Decatur, a missile destroyer ship with a crew of 281, including 33 commissioned officers during her 29-year Navy career. While heading the ship, she had taken it on a visit to Chennai in 2011.

She has also been the Commanding Officer of the Sixth Fleet’s Task Force 64 and the action officer coordinating joint and international policy for integrated air and missile defence across all military services, according to her LinkedIn profile which has been updated to confirm her new position with Harris.