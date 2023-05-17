Home

Indian Dies After Being Hit By Car In Florida

New York: A 32-year-old Indian man died on the spot after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing in the US state of Florida.

Mariappan Subramanian, who worked as a Test Lead with HCL Technologies, according to his LinkedIn profile, died on Monday at Hillsborough County in Tampa.

The car which struck him had jumped a red light, according to a fundraiser page.

Mariappan is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son who are living in India.

He had recently relocated from Jacksonville to Tampa.

“We are initiating this fundraiser on behalf of Mrs Mariappan and seeking your generous support. Your contributions will entirely go to the surviving family. We hope that this will make a positive difference in their future,” the GoFundMe page set up to help Mariappan read.

Local community groups in Tampa and Jacksonville are actively working to send the mortal remains back to Mariappan’s family in India.

