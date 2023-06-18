Home

Indian-Origin Student Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in UK

A shocking incident has emerged from the United Kingdom’s Cardiff, where a student of Indian origin was arrested and subsequently jailed for the rape of a drunk and semi-conscious woman. According t

Preet Vikal, 20, carried the woman to his flat in UK's Cardiff and raped her | Photo: Twitter @@SWPCardiff

A shocking incident has emerged from the United Kingdom’s Cardiff, where a student of Indian origin was arrested and subsequently jailed for the rape of a drunk and semi-conscious woman. According to the police, the accused had encountered the victim at a club last year. The police stated that Preet Vikal, a 20-year-old, transported the intoxicated woman to his flat in Cardiff city and raped her in June last year. The accused and the woman had separately gone on a night out in the city with their respective groups, where they crossed paths. “The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated. She stepped outside the club and encountered Preet Vikal. The two engaged in conversation and moved away from their groups,” police said.

#INCOURT l A man has been jailed for raping at a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff. CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wfYrIggd7o — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) June 16, 2023

CCTV Footages Captured Accused

A video has also surfaced on social media platforms, showing Preet carrying the victim in his arms and later over his shoulder. He can be seen taking her through the streets of Cardiff and into his flat. The victim was observed walking with heavy reliance on the accused while passing a pub.

The South Wales Police Cardiff took to Twitter to provide an update on the case, stating, “A man has been sentenced to jail for raping a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff. CCTV footage captured Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later over his shoulders out of the city centre.”

The police department further mentioned in a tweet that such stranger attacks are highly uncommon in Cardiff, and Preet took advantage of a vulnerable woman who had become separated from her friends.

Chilling CCTV captures moment Indian student, who won scholarship to study in UK, carried a drunk, semi-conscious woman back to his flat before raping her and sending ‘trophy photo’ of her sprawled on his bed to a friend. Preet Vikal, 20, was sent to a young offenders… pic.twitter.com/QqcuwP92VY — 🇦🇺 The Aussie Hun♀🇭🇺 (@TheAussieHun) June 16, 2023

Trophy Photograph

According to reports, the 20-year-old accused also took a ‘trophy photograph’ of the victim and sent it to his friends. The police stated that the victim described the incident, expressing her shaken state, sleeplessness, and a sense of guilt resulting from the accused’s reprehensible actions.

It is worth noting that the security camera footage and an Instagram message exchange with the victim played a crucial role in identifying Preet Vikal.

