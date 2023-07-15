Home

Indian-Origin UK Man Gets Suspended Prison Term For Assaulting Underaged Ex-Girlfriend

Dylan Singh, 23, was found guilty by the Wolverhampton Crown Court of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage to the victim's phone.

London: An Indian-origin man was convicted of assaulting his underage ex-girlfriend in the West Midlands region of England and handed a suspended prison sentence and rehabilitation orders.

According to a court report in Birmingham Live’ this week, District Judge Adrian Lower said there was an “element of control” when Singh followed his victim on and off a bus in December 2021 as he handed a two-year sentence for the “prolonged assault”, which will be suspended for two years conditional on Singh’s behaviour.

Singh is also subject to 30-day rehabilitation, 200-hour unpaid work and restraining orders.

The prosecution told the court that the victim met Singh on Snapchat, who later assaulted her, leaving her with a black eye, swelling to her eye, red marks and bruises. In a statement, the victim, who cannot be named as a minor, said she was now “fearful of meeting new people and starting new relationships” since the assault.

Singh is also reported to have told her that he had “learned his lesson not to go out with white girls”.

His lawyer Adam Wieczerzak told the court that it referred to how his “mother and grandmother are pressurising him to settle down with an Indian girl but he has no particular view on the subject”.

Wieczerzak added that while his client continued to deny the offending, he accepted the guilty verdict of the jury.

(With PTI inputs)

