New Delhi: Hitting back at Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos after he criticized the Biden administration for tying the corporate tax structure to rising inflation, the White House on Monday said said "it doesn't require a huge leap to figure out why" the billionaire was opposing the US government's economic proposals that would raise taxes on the wealthy.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the White House, said in a statement, "It's also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the president met with labour organizers, including Amazon employees."

The White House's response came after Bezos on Friday criticized the Biden administration for asking the wealthiest corporations to pay their share to taxed to bring done inflation. President Biden in a tweet said: "You want to bring down inflation? Let's make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share."

To this, Bezos responded by saying the two issues should be discussed separately. “Mushing them together is just misdirection,” he tweeted.

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

US inflation remained close to a four-decade high in April, easing slightly to an 8.3% annual rate after hitting its highest rate in four decades in March, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.

Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s chief executive in July and remained as executive chairman, again tweeted on Sunday that the passage of the USD 1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan, which Biden signed into law in March, contributed to high inflation.

He also said that Sen. Joe Manchin’s objection to Biden’s other spending plans kept the administration from adding to inflation.

“In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already overheated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country,” Bezos tweeted.

In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 15, 2022

Biden didn’t mention Amazon in his tweet, but in the past, he had called out the company as not paying enough in corporate taxes.