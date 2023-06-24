Home

Biden Gifts PM Modi Special ‘Future Is AI’ T-Shirt And It Is Not What You Thing It Is

Washington: With the technology cooperation between India and the US gaining new heights, President Joe Biden gifted a special T-Shirt to PM Narendra Modi during the India-US Hi-Tech handshake event at the White House on Friday (local time). The t-shirt has a quote by PM Modi on AI, which had gained him a standing ovation at his address to the joint sitting of US Congress on Thursday (local time).

The t-shirt bore the quote “The Future is AI” with the second line “America & India,” symbolising the strong partnership between the two biggest democracies in the age of artificial intelligence. PM Modi coined the new acronym to showcase the technological cooperation between US and India saying that there has been even more momentous development in another AI- America and India.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given this T-shirt by President Biden, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, Apple CEO Tim Cook and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the event, amongst many others.

AI is the future, be it Artificial Intelligence or America-India! Our nations are stronger together, our planet is better when we work in collaboration. pic.twitter.com/wTEPJ5mcbo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

Addressing the joint session of the US Congress for a historic second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is an exceptional privilege to do it twice, adding that, “A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago. But a lot has remained the same – like our commitment to deepen the friendship between India and the United States. In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI- America and India.”

PM Modi also addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, saying “The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy,” adding, “Our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy.

Modi is the first Indian PM to address the US Congress twice.

