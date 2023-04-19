Home

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Release 2022 Tax Returns

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Tracy Biden filed their income tax return jointly.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have released their 2022 federal income tax returns. (File)

Washington: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the US President and Vice President respectively, have released their 2022 federal income tax returns.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Tracy Biden filed their income tax return jointly and reported a federal adjusted gross income of $579,514, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

The first couple paid $169,820 in combined federal, Delaware, and Virginia income taxes and their 2022 effective federal income tax rate is 23.8 per cent.

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff reported a federal adjusted gross income of $456,918 and paid $93,570 in federal income tax.

(With IANS inputs)

