Washington DC: US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, saying that while it falls short of what's really needed it will "save lives." "While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," he said at the White House before leaving for major diplomatic summits in Europe. Citing the families of shooting victims, the president said, "Their message to us was to do something. Well today, we did."

He said they will host an event on July 11 for lawmakers and families affected by gun violence.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that allow courts to temporarily remove weapons from those considered a threat. Billions of dollars have been allocated to crack down on “straw purchasers” who buy firearms for people not allowed to own them, and to curb gun trafficking. Also Read - LGBTQ Students Would Get New Protections Under Joe Biden Plan

(With agency inputs)