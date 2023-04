Home

Joe Biden To Run For US Presidency Again

Joe Biden has said he will run for the presidency again.

Biden on Saturday told reporters that he has made up his mind to run for a second term.

Dublin: The Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE has reported that the visiting US President Joe Biden has said he will run for the presidency again.

Before departing from Ireland at midnight Friday, Biden on Saturday told reporters that he has made up his mind to run for a second term and will make a formal campaign announcement soon.

The US President arrived in Dublin for a three-day official visit on Wednesday. During his visit, Biden met with his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins and held talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Xinhua news agency reported.

Former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede, announced his bid in November for presidency in the 2024 election.

