Home

Us

Karnataka Couple, 6-Yr-Old Son Found Dead In US; Double-Suicide Murder Suspected

Karnataka Couple, 6-Yr-Old Son Found Dead In US; Double-Suicide Murder Suspected

The deceased, Yogesh H. Nagarajappa and Prathiba Y. Amarnath--both 37 years of age-- and their 6-year-old son Yash Honnal, were found dead at their Baltimore home.

Image (X)

New York: An Indian couple from Karnataka were found dead, along with their 6-year-old son, in the US state of Maryland in what police suspect to be a case of double suicide and murder. According to the police, the trio were found dead with gunshot wounds at their Baltimore County home on Friday when the cops responded to a welfare check around afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh H. Nagarajappa and Prathiba Y. Amarnath–both 37 years of age– and their 6-year-old son Yash Honnal. The three deceased are believed be husband, wife, and son, according to the police.

You may like to read

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton was quoted as saying by The Baltimore Sun newspaper, according to news agency PTI.

“Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound,” Shelton added.

As per the police, the family members were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening. The police said that an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the manner and cause of death.

“I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident,” a statement by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.

Police said that there was no threat to the surrounding communities.

‘No domestic issues’

Yogesh, originally a resident of Davanagere district of Karnataka, had been living in the US for the past nine years. His family said they were contacted by the Baltimore police who informed them of the tragic deaths.

“We received a phone call from the police informing all three died by suicide, and they were probing the reason behind the death,” Yogesh’s mother Shobha told reporters. Yogesh’s father, Nagarajappa, was a retired Tehsildar and passed away some years ago.

Shobha claimed that his son never told her about any domestic issues between him and his wife. ” “Yogesh regularly called me on the phone. He was living happily with his wife and son, Puneeth. The couple had no domestic issues,” she said.

The aggrieved mother requested the US authorities to send the remains of the deceased back to India and also urged them to probe the deaths of her son and his family.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES