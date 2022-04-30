Washington: The water levels at Lake Mead, America’s largest reservoir that serves 40 million Americans, have dropped to a historic low. This has happened due to a megadrought that has gripped the western US.Also Read - Russia Seeks to End US-dominated World Order, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

An original intake valve of the reservoir that began supplying Nevada customers in 1971 was exposed for the first time, reports Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Chinese State Media ‘Mocks’ America, says US Afraid That Ties Among China, Russia And India May Grow Further

“It’s official — the top of Intake No. 1 is now visible and the low lake level pumping station is now operational,” tweeted the Southern Nevada Water Authority. Also Read - At Least Two Shooters Kill Six, Wound 12 in Sacramento

The low lake level pumping station is a back-up system completed by the water authority in 2020 that draws water from deep lake areas to feed thirsty customers downstream.

The water level of Lake Mead, as of Friday, was 1,055.19 feet above sea level, which is 173.81 feet below full pool of 1,229 feet above sea level.

“When the lake hit 1060 (feet above sea level), that’s when you could start to see the top of the intake number one,” Bronson Mack from the Southern Nevada Water Authority told CNN.

Hoover Dam, completed in 1936 during the American Great Depression, created Lake Mead by damming the Colorado River.

It is one of the largest man-made lakes in the world on the Arizona-Nevada border, 25 miles east of Las Vegas, according to Atlas.com.

According to the Western Area Power Administration, the dam generates electricity for parts of Arizona, California, and Nevada, producing on average about 2,074 megawatts, which is enough electricity for about 8 million people.

(With agency inputs)