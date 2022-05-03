Washington: The Supreme Court of the United States is likely to strike down the right to abortion in the country, US media reported on Monday, citing a leaked draft of a majority opinion that would represent a staggering blow to women’s rights. The draft, obtained by Politico, was written by Justice Samuel Alito and has been circulated inside the conservative-dominated court, news agency AFP reported. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The draft opinion calls the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision enshrining the right to abortion “egregiously wrong from the start.”

As per the news outlet’s report, the published document was “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document, labelled as the “Opinion of the Court” and published on Politico’s website. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Legal Push To Ban Abortion In the US

The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure. Politico said only that it received “a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.”

The report came amid a legislative push to restrict abortion in several Republican-led states — Oklahoma being the most recent — even before the court issues its decision. Critics of those measures have said low-income women will disproportionately bear the burden of new restrictions.

Reproductive rights have been increasingly under threat in the United States in recent months as states have moved to tighten restrictions. Right-wing politicians have launched an assault on abortion, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, fighting back to protect access to the procedure.

In December, hearing oral arguments about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared inclined to not only uphold the law but to toss out Roe v. Wade, AFP reported.

The nine-member court, dominated by conservatives following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump, is expected to issue a decision in the Mississippi case by June. Politico stressed that the document it obtained is a draft and opinions could change until then.

The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said that 26 states are “certain or likely” to ban abortion if the Roe is overturned.