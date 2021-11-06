Houston: At least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at the Astroworld music festival in the southern United States on Friday. The show was called off immediately after several people began suffering injuries.Also Read - ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 39: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 6 Saturday

The fire chief of the city of Houston Samuel Peña confirmed the deaths late on Friday night at the Astroworld Festival. The incident occurred during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," AP quoted the fire chief as saying. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

The Houston fire department took to twitter to set a reunification center at a hotel for family members who had not been able to reach relatives in attendance at the festival. "If families have not heard from a loved one that attended this evenings Astroworld festival, a reunification center has been established at 8686 Kirby (Wyndam Hotel). A hotline has not been established at the moment

@FireChiefofHFD @houstonpolice."

Meanwhile, Officials have transported 17 people to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest. Many people were also reportedly treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up. Approximately 50,000 people were in attendance at the festival, Peña said.

The fire chief added that officials did not immediately know the causes of death for the eight people who died. A medical examiner would investigate. The deceased had not been identified as of early Saturday.

Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website.

The event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, however once the crowd surge began, those units were “quickly overwhelmed,” Peña said.

(With AP inputs)