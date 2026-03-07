Home

Massive job cuts by Meta, Amazon, and big US tech giants in 2026, THIS report shows surprising data

The recent report of Reuters gives insights into the layoffs by the massive tech giants. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Massive layoffs continue to be a serious situation all over the world. There are many reasons for the same. However, the predominant one is the increase and integration of AI-based technology in different sectors, which has led to the automation of jobs and a shift in workforce requirements. The recent report by Reuters gives shocking data about the layoffs done by different companies. According to the report, many companies have announced job cutoffs in the year 2026. Some of these include Pinterest, Amazon, Meta, Nike, and Mastercard.

Amazon layoffs

Amazon had already announced the job cutoffs of 14,000 people by the end of the year 2025. In January 2026, the company once again announced the layoffs of 16,000 roles.

Amazon’s chief people officer, Beth Galetti, in a blog post, said, “The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we’re again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted. That starts with offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally.”

Which companies have announced layoffs in January 2026?

The companies that have announced the layoffs in the United States in the first month of 2026 are Pinterest, Meta, Autodesk, Amazon, and Angi, as reported by Reuters. Pinterest had announced the removal of fewer than 780 jobs. Alongside, Amazon had done so for around 16,000 job roles. Companies like Meta and Autodesk had announced similar cut-offs in January.

Other companies that announced layoffs in 2026

Many companies announced the layoffs in February 2026. These include the Washington Post, Workday, and C3.ai, as reported by Reuters. In addition, a source to Reuters reported that Nike is cutting off 775 employees, which will affect job roles in the regions like⁠ Tennessee and Mississippi.

Reason for cutoffs

When the layoffs and job cut-offs are happening across many states in the US, the exact reason for the same remains unknown. However, many reports and experts point out that the growth of artificial intelligence has led to the cutting of job roles. The pattern has been witnessed in Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and many others.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, in February, in an interview with the Financial Times, hinted at the large-scale transformation which may be seen by the world in the upcoming 12 to 18 months through the replacement of jobs through artificial intelligence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.