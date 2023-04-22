Home

Us

Mexican President Lopez Obrador Rejects USA’s ‘Intervention’ To Fight Organised Crime

Mexican President Lopez Obrador Rejects USA’s ‘Intervention’ To Fight Organised Crime

The President's remarks came amid an initiative proposed by US lawmakers to allow the country's armed forces to fight drug cartels, which they consider "terrorists", on Mexican soil.

Lopez Obrador added that his government seeks "cooperation and not subordination. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua/IANS)

Mexico City: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Mexican President, said his government will not accept US “intervention” to fight organised crime, noting his country is capable of combatting it by itself.

Lopez Obrador, in a speech at the 109th anniversary of the defence of the Port of Veracruz against the US invasion in 1914, said, “From the port of Veracruz, we say, and let it be heard clearly and far away: we do not accept any intervention.”

You may like to read

The President’s remarks came amid an initiative proposed by US lawmakers to allow the country’s armed forces to fight drug cartels, which they consider “terrorists”, on Mexican soil, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We do not want intervention, we do not want ‘help’ from anyone, it has cost us a lot to assert our sovereignty … these are matters that only correspond to Mexicans,” he stressed.

Lopez Obrador added that his government seeks “cooperation and not subordination,” especially with regard to combating the illegal trafficking of fentanyl, which is consumed at a high rate in the US.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.