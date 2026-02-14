Home

Microsoft AI CEO issues strong statement hinting at dumping OpenAI, talks about, true AI self-sufficiency

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman said that the company has to build a powerful AI model of its own with "some of the very best AI training team in the world."

The CEO of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, has made a statement about decreasing its reliance on OpenAI. Suleyman told the Financial Times that it’s aiming to strengthen its own AI now. The company confirmed that it is ‘dumping’ OpenAI. The AI CEO also highlighted his personal mission at the company, which is to create “superintelligence”. This comes after his statement about how AI is most likely to replace most white-collar jobs in the next 12-18 months.

What did Microsoft AI CEO say?

The Microsoft AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, stated in an interview with the Financial Times, “My personal mission at Microsoft is to build superintelligence,” and to push “true AI self-sufficiency.” This greatly hints at the company’s dependency on OpenAI.

He added that the company has to build a powerful AI model of its own with “some of the very best AI training team in the world.”

Partnership of Microsoft AI and OpenAI

The partnership between the two companies began in 2019, when Large Language Models (LLMs) were widely trained by OpenAI. Later, the formation of ChatGPT happened.

During this time, the company’s CEO on X announced, “We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success.”

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman

Mustafa Suleyman was appointed as the Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft AI. The statement of Sulayeman in an interview with the Financial Times hints not only at the strengthening of Microsoft AI, but toward dumping ‘OpenAI’.

