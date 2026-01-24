Home

Microsoft wants non-technical employees to code using AI; know details

Microsoft's experiment highlights the growing trend of the incorporation of artificial intelligence into working setups. This includes AI-assisted coding tools, which reduce the barriers to creating software.

The tech giant of the United States, Microsoft, is conducting experiments by following a new approach. This approach may lead to bringing transformations in the development of software within the company. In addition, it will impact who gets to participate in its building. As per the reports, Microsoft is encouraging its internal staff who are not into tech-based roles and software development to utilise the power of artificial intelligence-based coding tools so that they can write basic code and prototype ideas. These non-tech people include the designers, project managers, and many others.

Participation of employees

This explains the changing dynamics of artificial intelligence around the globe. The company is slowly testing its AI-assisted development tools. This allows the employees to participate in the early stages of building primary features and software products, without requiring any formal skills related to programming.

How will it work?

This initiative of Microsoft will help its employees to translate the high-level ideas into snippets that can be worked upon. Alongside, it will enable the non-technical staff members to do more experimentation and create rough versions of the software components. Reportedly, the company’s employees are being asked to install and use tools like Claude Code of Anthropic. This helps them to generate and prototype code.

Simultaneously, the company’s previous coding tools for artificial intelligence are still the primary tools to code. These include GitHub Copilot. The company’s engineers have been directed to make use of both the tools and give their feedback and testimonies. It also shows that Microsoft has the potential to explore various artificial-intelligence-based coding assistants and comprehend how they will work.

What’s the future of coding?

Microsoft’s experiment highlights the growing trend of the incorporation of artificial intelligence into working setups. This includes AI-assisted coding tools, which reduce the barriers to creating software. With codes that can be generated from AI, individuals can now build functional prototypes for software, who were initially reliant on writing code with AI. The reports suggest that the experts believe this may create software that builds a more collaborative work environment rather than an inclusive one.

