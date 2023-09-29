Home

New Congressional Caucus Formed To Advocate For The Rights of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, And Jains

With the formation of the Caucus, these groups have made a significant advancement, which also highlights the growing political importance of Indian Americans in the nation.

Washington: Shri Thanedar, an Indian American congressman, has created a new Congressional Caucus to protect the rights of Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and Hindus. More than 27 US lawmakers have signed up, and both parties support the Caucus. The Caucus works to defend these communities’ freedom of religion expression and to stop discrimination on the basis of religion. Additionally, it will guarantee that their viewpoints are heard and taken into consideration when making policy decisions.

For Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains, the Caucus’ establishment is a significant step forward and evidence of the Indian Americans’ growing political clout. It is anticipated that the Caucus will be crucial in defending these communities’ rights and giving them the tools they need to speak up for themselves.

The Caucus will provide as a venue for dialogue, comprehension, and awareness of the particular requirements and difficulties these communities experience. Additionally, it will strive to reduce religious prejudice, advance religious liberty, and guarantee that the opinions of these communities are heard in discussions of public policy.

Who Is Shri Thanedar?

He is an expert with over 30 years of experience in product development and manufacturing quality problem-solving for a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, automotive, health and beauty, and neutraceuticals.

Served as an expert witness in over two dozen patent infringement and product failure litigation cases.

Acquired a small chemical testing lab in St. Louis, Missouri with annual revenues of $150,000 and grew the business to $14 million in revenues and $4 million EBITDA before selling it for over $26 million.

Watch:

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar launched the formation of a new Congressional Caucus aimed at protecting the interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains. The newly formed Caucus has bipartisan support from both, Republicans and Democrats.… pic.twitter.com/jqpjYXsxWw — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

