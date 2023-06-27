Home

This New York Road Intersection Named After BR Ambedkar

New Delhi: An intersection of roads in New York, US has been renamed which Indian-Americans will be able to associate with. The intersection of 61st Street and Broadway has now been named in honour of Dr BR Ambedkar – who was known as the father of the Indian constitution. This little intersection will now be called ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Way’.

Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh was present during the co-naming ceremony hosted by Councilwoman Julie Won and Shri Guru Ravidass Temple located in the area. Julie Won represents the 26th Council district in Western Queens covering the neighbourhoods of Long Island City, Sunnyside, Astoria, and Woodside.

State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris and Congresswoman Grace Meng and Assemblymember Steven Raga were also present during the ceremony.

“Inaugurated Dr BR Ambedkar Road in New York, America earlier known as 60th and 62nd Road on the invitation of Sri Guru Ravidas Sabha and Begampura Cultural Society,” Kulwant Singh tweeted.

“Dr BR Ambedkar’s thoughts and work for the downtrodden resonate across the world, making us proud for his contributions to not just India but to humanity,” Kulwant Singh said in another tweet.

Another US Road Named In Honour Of BR Ambedkar

The intersection of 61st Street and Broadway is not the only stretch which has been named after Ambedkar. Earlier, a short stretch of road in Jersey city was named after BR Ambedkar. The section of the road is now called ‘Ambedkar Avenue’ and it’s almost a pilgrimage spot for Indian-Americans.

Who Was BR Ambedkar

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb or known as the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’, was the principal architect of India’s constitution.

Born on April 14 in 1891, Ambedkar is known for fighting against the caste system in the country and socio-economic deprivation that afflicted millions of Indians.

Ambedkar’s original name was Ambavadekar, which was derived from the name of his native village Ambavade. However, his teacher had changed his last name from ‘Ambavadekar’ to his own surname ‘Ambedkar’ in school records.

