New York Times Praises India’s Space Startups’ Journey Under PM Modi

"When it launched its first rocket in 1963, India was a poor country pursuing the world’s most cutting-edge technology. That projectile, its nose cone wheeled to the launchpad by a bicycle, put a small payload 124 miles above the Earth. India was barely pretending to keep up with the United States and the Soviet Union", the New York times said.

New Delhi: India, which has at least 140 space-related enterprises registered, has the potential to alter how the globe connects to the final frontier, the New York Times said. The NYT report also highlighted Indian companies with innovative business plans to take advantage of the expanding market for small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Companies the NYT Mentioned

Skyroot Aerospace, Dhruva Space, and Pixxel are three of the companies mentioned; they are all a part of a group of start-ups that have been actively and closely engaging with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

What the NYT Said:

“The startups’ growth has been explosive, leaping from five when the pandemic started. And they see a big market to serve,” it added. The government has opened up the space sector to private players.

Earlier this year, ISRO and Microsoft announced a collaboration to fuel the growth of space technology startups in the country.

“Suddenly India has become home to at least 140 registered space-tech start-ups, comprising a local research field that stands to transform the planet’s connection to the final frontier. It’s one of India’s most sought-after sectors for venture capital investors,” the report also said.

Modi’s US Visit Mention

Last month, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, the White House said that Modi and US President Joe Biden “called for enhanced commercial collaboration between the U.S. and Indian private sectors in the entire value chain of the space economy”.

According to the NYT, “both countries see space as an arena in which India can emerge as a counterweight to their mutual rival, China”.

According to the joint statement, Biden and Modi set a course to reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation. The leaders applauded growing cooperation in earth and space science and space technologies.

NASA-ISRO Collaboration

“They welcomed the decision of NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and ISRO to develop a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of 2023,” the statement read.

Modi and Biden called for enhanced commercial collaboration between the US and Indian private sectors in the entire value chain of the space economy, to address export controls, and to facilitate technology transfer.

(With IANS Inputs)

