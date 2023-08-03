Home

Nikki Haley To Shiva Ayyadurai: The 4 Indian-Americans To Enter 2024 US Presidential Election Race

US Presidential Election: While former President Donald Trump is better positioned to be the nominee of the Republican party and US President Joe Biden from the Democratic side, there are others including four Indian Americans who have thrown their hat in the ring.

From left: Nikki Haley, Hirsh Vardhan, Vivek Ramaswamy and Shiva Ayyadurai

New Delhi: A race for the US Presidential Election, which is set to take place next year in 2024, has drawn attention in India. While former President Donald Trump is better positioned to be the nominee of the Republican party and US President Joe Biden from the Democratic side, there are others including some who have an Indian connection have thrown their hat in the ring. Back home, we are keeping our eyes glued to the screens and ears wide open as four Indian Americans so far have announced their bid for 2024 US Presidential polls. The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

Here’s a list of four Indian-Americans who are vying for the race for the White House –

Nikki Haley

Pitching for a strong and proud America, Indian-origin Republican leader Nikki Haley formally launched her 2024 presidential bid in February, casting herself as a younger and fresher alternative to the 20th century politicians like her one-time boss and former president Donald Trump. Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations. Before entering the presidential ballot, Haley has to win the Republican Party’s presidential primary which will start in January next year.

Hirsh Vardhan

Aerospace engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh, an Indian-American, is also vying for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential race. Singh, 38, introduced himself as a lifelong Republican and an “America First constitutional carry and pro-life conservative who helped restore the conservative wing of New Jersey’s Republican Party starting in 2017” in a video message.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate in 2020, and the present bid is the fourth time the defence and aerospace industry executive is eyeing public office. Born to Indian immigrant parents, Singh is armed with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009. Entering New Jersey politics in 2017 as a candidate for Governor, Singh finished third in the race, securing a meagre 9.8 per cent of the vote share. He was awarded Aviation Ambassador in 2003 by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American tech entrepreneur, has joined the fray for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. Ramaswamy has vowed to “promptly” pardon indicted former President Donald Trump if elected to the White House next year.

Ramaswamy, a native of southwest Ohio, was born to Indian immigrant parents who hail from Kerala. Vivek Ramaswamy was dubbed as the ‘CEO of Anti-Woke Inc’ by The New Yorker. He had founded pharmaceutical research company Roivant Sciences in 2014.

Shiva Ayyadurai

Shiva Ayyadurai, a scientist and entrepreneur, has become the fourth Indian-American to announce his bid as an independent candidate for the 2024 US presidential election. Announcing his campaign bid recently, the 59-year-old Mumbai-born said he wants to serve America, beyond “Left” and “Right” to deliver solutions people need and deserve.

Ayyadurai left India in 1970 and came to live the American dream along with his parents and settled in Paterson, New Jersey. A Fulbright Scholar with four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ayyadurai had expressed interest in taking up the position of Twitter’s chief executive officer last year.

According to his campaign website, Ayyadurai has started seven hi-tech companies including EchoMail, CytoSolve and Systems Health and “invented email” when he was just 14-years-old. He is currently the Founder and CEO of CytoSolve, Inc, which is discovering cures for major diseases from pancreatic cancer to Alzheimer’s.

