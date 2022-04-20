New York: The north-eastern part of the US has reported hundreds of thousands of power outages on Tuesday as a snowstorm lashed multiple states in the region.Also Read - First ‘Possible Instance of ‘Animal-to-Human Transmission of COVID Virus’ Reported From US

New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont are the worst affected by the power outage due to the heavy snow, reported Xinhua news agency.

More than 195,000 people were reported without power in New York State on Tuesday, according to the local government.

A release by the New York State government on Tuesday said that upstate regions in New York recorded six to 11 inches (about 15-28 cm) of snowfall overnight, and the storm dumped wet and heavy snow that brought trees, branches and power lines down adding that an emergency operations center in the state was activated to coordinate requests for assistance from local governments.

Binghamton of New York reported as much as 15 inches (about 38 cm) of snow and a travel ban was imposed in Broome County due to downed trees and lack of power.

“I encourage people living in impacted areas to make a plan for the next two to three days,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

In Pennsylvania, about 46,000 people were without power and several vehicle accidents were reported due to the storm.

No casualties from the storm have been reported so far.

(With agency inputs)